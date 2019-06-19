Description released of attacker who left Worthing pensioner with serious injuries in South Downs assault

Police have released the description of a cyclist suspected of attacking a pensioner in Worthing.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the 74-year-old was attacked at the end of Honeysuckle Lane at about 5pm on Monday (June 17) after speaking to the cyclist about his speed.

Police

The victim is still in hospital receiving treatment for major bruising to his face and left ribs and a fractured pelvis, police said.

Police have described the cyclist as white, 6ft 2ins tall and about 40, of athletic build, wearing a cycling helmet, light-coloured clothing, blue wrap-around sunglasses and black, fingerless gloves.

He was on a mountain bike with wide tyres, police added.

Investigator Lucy Hailes said: "This was a nasty incident which has left the victim with serious injuries. Our enquiries are continuing and anyone who saw what happened or who can help us to identify the cyclist, is asked to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 490 of 18/06.

"We are particularly keen to trace all the local people who helped the victim immediately after the attack, and who may have vital information even without realising it."