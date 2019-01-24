Did disgruntled motorist remove this wheel clamp in Worthing?

A clamped motorist in Worthing appears to have taken drastic action to escape a driving fine.

Pictures of a discarded DVLA wheel clamp in Highdown Avenue, Worthing, suggest a driver has taken the law into their own hands, clearly keen to be on their way.

The discarded wheel clamp

Governmental guidance on wheel clamping states vehicles can be clamped by the DVLA if they have not been taxed.

The official Car Tax Enforcement website states, in order to release the clamp within 24 hours, the user must pay a £100 release fee and tax their vehicle.

It states: "If you don't get vehicle tax when you collect your vehicle, you'll also have to pay a 'surety' (deposit). This is £160 for a car or motorcycle and up to £700 for other vehicles.

"If your vehicle is clamped and you don't pay for it to be de-clamped within 24 hours, it will be impounded. After 7 days at the pound, it can be destroyed."

The discarded wheel clamp

After 24 hours, a £200 release fee is chargeable and storeage charges of £21 per day. The vehicle must also be taxed to be released or a 'surety' deposit paid as above.

Guidance on the penalties for removing a wheel clamp without paying the fine is unclear, but it is assumed this driver felt any penalty was worth the risk.

The discarded wheel clamp