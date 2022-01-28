A metal ramp, used by a vulnerable resident to gain access to their home in Garrick Road, Broadwater, was stolen around before 10.30am on Wednesday, January 19.

Sussex Police is now appealing for information to identify a man in connection with the theft.

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

"He is described as white, possibly in his late teens or early 20s with short dark hair," a police spokesperson said.

"He wore a high-viz vest over a dark hooded top, gloves, dark trousers and Adidas trainers.

"Footage then showed him walking towards a silver coloured van."

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quoting serial 484 of 19/01.

Detectives are now appealing for information to identify a man in connection with the theft in Broadwater. Photo: Sussex Police