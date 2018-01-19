‘Distressed’ woman in sea is arrested by police

A distressed woman who was found in the sea has been arrested by police.

At around 10pm last night, the Shoreham lifeboat station lauched both its lifeboats in response to the incident in Lancing, and after rescuing her from the sea handed her over to police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 10pm on Thursday (18 January) police and coastguards attended Widewater, Lancing Beach, after a report of a woman in distress walking towards the sea.

“The woman, in her 20s, was found and taken to hospital for checks. Subsequently, she was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

“She currently remains in police custody.”