'Drug dealers not welcome in Worthing' - police arrest six people in one day on suspicion of drugs supply

Six people have been arrested in one day in Worthing as police continue their crackdown on drug dealing.

Officers working proactively detained four people for drugs supply on Sunday, police confirmed on Twitter.

Drugs and several hundred pounds in cash were also seized as Sussex Police's #OpFortress crackdown continued.

On the same day, a tip from a member of the public led officers to arrest another two people on suspicion of supplying drugs.

A spokesman for Worthing police said: "Drug dealers are NOT WELCOME in Worthing.

"If you see it, report it."

The arrests are a result of #OpFortress activity in the town

Police tweeted a picture along with the arrest details which appears to show wraps of drugs that were seized.

What is county lines drug dealing?

County lines is a term used by police and partner agencies to refer to drug networks - both gangs and organised crime groups - from large urban areas such as London, who use children and young people and vulnerable adults to carry out illegal activity on their behalf.

One of the most harrowing features of county lines drug dealing is violent gangs taking over the homes of vulnerable people. This is known as 'cuckooing'.

How to report concerns about county lines or drug dealing in your area

Anyone with information about crime should contact police on 101 or online.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

In an emergency always dial 999.