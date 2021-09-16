Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the ‘out of this world’ incident happened this morning (Thursday, September 16).

He told his followers on Twitter: “Team looking into a strange report today of a shop keeper receiving a parcel and a letter, which contained an inflatable alien and note.”

This note, he said, explained that the shopkeeper ‘needed to hang the alien in their window as Xenu, the former galactic ruler is coming to East Grinstead’.