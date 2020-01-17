East Preston garage broken into by men 'on push bikes'

A garage in East Preston was broken into by men 'on push bikes', according to Sussex Police.

At around 1.20am on Monday (January 13) the garage of a house in Seaview Road, East Preston, was broken into and a motorcycle was stolen.

Crime news

It was later found burnt out in nearby Sea Lane and two men both wearing black clothing were seen to flee on push bikes, police said.

Officers searched the area and arrested a 20-year-old man nearby on suspicion of burglary, arson, theft of motor vehicle and going equipped for burglary. After being interviewed he was released under investigation whilst further enquiries are carried out, police added.

Detective Constable Colin Taylor said: "We believe the two males who were seen in Sea Lane could have been in the area from as early as 12.30am that morning.

"If you saw any suspicious activity in the area during those times, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 49 of 13/01."