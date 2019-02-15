East Preston man stole alcohol worth more than £650 from supermarkets in Rustington, Littlehampton and Worthing

Linton Woolley, 30, of Lavinia Way, East Preston, was given a community order after admitting stealing alcohol worth more than £650 from four different stores.

His case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 11, 2019.

The community order included a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, meaning he must have treatment for drug dependency for six months, and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He admitted stealing alcohol worth £30 from Tesco, Littlehampton, on August 1, 2018.

He admitted stealing alcohol worth £172 from Waitrose, Rustington, on August 6, 2018.

He admitted stealing alcohol worth £157 from Waitrose, Rustington, on August 8, 2018.

He admitted stealing alcohol worth £102 from Waitrose, Rustington, on August 14, 2018.

He admitted stealing alcohol worth £157 from Waitrose, Rustington, on August 15, 2018.

He admitted stealing vodka from Sainsbury’s, Rustington, on October 16, 2018.

He admitted stealing alcohol worth £143 from Tesco, Worthing, on December 13, 2018.

He also admitted possessing cannabis and cannabis resin, class B drugs, in Worthing on October 16, 2018, no separate penalty.

He must pay a total of £354 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include an eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily.

The magistrates said Woolley appeared motivated to address his drug misuse, so they made the suspended sentence more onerous rather than imprisoning him for the breach.

