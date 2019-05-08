Eastbourne man charged with violent crimes after huge police manhunt in Shoreham

A man from Eastbourne has been charged following a manhunt in Shoreham last week.

On Thursday (May 2), police undertook an extensive search following an incident at a house in Stoney Lane, Shoreham.

Sussex Police

Shoreham Academy, which borders Stoney Lane, was in partial lockdown after the incident, while officers and a helicopter joined the search.

A police spokesman said a man was eventually found at a property in Brighton later that day.

Ernie Taylor, 28, unemployed, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, was charged with assault by beating, wounding with intent, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, a police spokesman said.

They added that following a hearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, on Saturday (May 4), Taylor was remanded in custody to be sent for trial at Lewes Crown Court on May 30.