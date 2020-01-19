Eastbourne man hunted after violent assaults on man and woman in Pulborough

Police are searching for an Eastbourne man charged with three violent offences after he allegedly breached bail conditions.

A Sussex Police spokesman said Lee 'Ricky' Milton, 29, of Seaside Road in Eastbourne, had been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a 54-year-old man and actual bodily harm and assault by battery to a woman aged 26.

The pair, who were both know to Milton, were attacked at an address in West Sussex on Saturday, January 11, according to a police statement.

A tweet from Sussex Police at around 9pm last night said the assaults took place in Pulborough.

Milton appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 13, according to police, and was released on court bail with conditions pending an appearance at Lewes Crown Court on February 10.

Police said he is believed to have breached those conditions and have urged anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 999 or 101 immediately.

Lee 'Ricky' Milton

Milton, who is a chef, is described by police as black, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and with short, black, afro-style hair.

Detective Constable Nikki Clarke of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Team said: "If you see Milton or have information on his whereabouts, please do not approach or confront him. Please call us right away on 999 or 101, quoting serial 644 of 11/01."

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.