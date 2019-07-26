Eight men arrested and three men stabbed in Worthing fight

Eight men have been arrested after a fight in Worthing in which three men were stabbed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said that officers were called to reports of a fight in Heene Road, Worthing, near the junction with Browning Road, at 12.53am today (Friday, July 26).

Sussex Police

Detective Inspector Jason Hazzard from the Worthing Investigations team said: "Officers moved swiftly to deal with this situation, locating the victims and ensuring they received treatment, and making arrests.

"Some areas in surrounding streets were cordoned off for forensic examination.

"The investigation is at an early stage but it is already considered likely that those involved are known to each other."

Five men one aged 21, one aged 20 and three aged 18, were arrested at and near an address in Heene Road on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries, police said.

Three other men, one aged 19, one aged 18, and one believed in his early twenties, sustained stab wounds and have been receiving hospital treatment.

None of them are in a life-threatening condition, police said.

They have also been arrested on suspicion of assaults and on their discharge from hospital will be transferred to police custody for interview.

Police said the assaults are believed to have taken place in the immediate area to which police were first called but nearby streets have also been searched.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about what happened can contact us online or call 101, quoting Operation Shipley.

"You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."