Ex-sports coach denies historic sex charges

An ex-sports coach has been sent for trial on charges of historic sex assault in Brighton and West Sussex, police have said.

Michael James Green, 74, of no fixed address, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (January 12), charged with 17 indecent assaults, against a total of six boys then aged 16 and under.

Three of the boys are alleged to have been separately assaulted at an address in Hove. He is charged with four offences against each of two of the boys and one offence against the third boy.

The other three boys are alleged to have been separately assaulted at Washington. Green is charged with four offences against one of them and two offences against each of the other two boys.

Green pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the case was adjourned for a Crown Court trial which is due to start on September 3. The court venue has not yet been set, police said.

The prosecution follows an investigation by detectives from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit.