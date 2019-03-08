‘Extremely prolific shoplifter’ banned from Worthing town centre after being arrested 17 times

A 30-year-old man, who has been arrested 17 times since May last year, has been banned from Worthing town centre for two years, police said.

Daniel Robinson, 30, of no fixed address, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by Worthing Magistrates’ Court after it was heard Robinson had been arrested 17 different times in Worthing Town Centre since May 2018, police said.

Daniel Robinson has been banned from Worthing town centre. Photo: Sussex Police

The arrests were for violent behaviour, shop lifting and being drunk and disorderly, confirmed police.

Sergeant Peter Allan of Adur, Worthing and Horsham Prevention Team said: “I am pleased the court approved the application for a Criminal Behaviour Order against Robinson.

“Robinson was sent to prison for four months back in October following the conviction of a number of shoplifting offences.

“Despite this, Robinson’s behaviour continued after he was released so a Criminal Behaviour Order was sought.

“I want to assure the public that we will continue to use anti-social behaviour legislation, as well as criminal powers, to ensure that offenders not only answer for their criminal behaviour, but that they are subject to ongoing restrictions, in order to provide a respite to individuals, businesses or communities.

“I wish to acknowledge the diligent work of the officers, in particular PC Clare Brotherhood, and our partnership work in securing this outcome.”

Steve Burt of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative said: “The businesses and visitors to Worthing can breathe a sigh of relief following excellent work by PC Clare Brotherhood and Sussex Police.

“Following tenacious investigation and collation of evidence, the force were successful in obtaining a Criminal Behaviour Order, with restrictions preventing an extremely prolific shoplifter, who demonstrated drunken and anti-social behaviour daily, from entering the town centre for the next two years.

“Well done to all of the officers, PCSOs and staff who were involved in this complicated and demanding case which will greatly benefit the town centre.”

If anyone sees Robinson in Worthing town centre then please contact police either online or by calling 101.

