Family pays tribute to 'kind-hearted and beautiful mother' who fell from 7th floor Sussex flat

The family of a woman who died after falling from a block of flats have paid tribute to the 'kind-hearted and beautiful mother'.

Nicola Redman, 33, was killed after falling from the 7th floor of Clarendon House in Clarendon Road, Hove, yesterday morning (January 18).

Police said they were called to the block of flats at 5.35am, where Nicola was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

In a statement, Nicola's family paid tribute to the mother-of-two.

They said: "Nicola was the life and soul of the family. Full of colour and vibrant, a loving mother to two children and a caring sister and auntie. Life is not going to be the same without her."

The Nicola's son added that the 33-year-old, who lived in Monument View in Brighton, was a 'joyful, kind-hearted and beautiful mother who will be greatly missed'.

Sussex Police said a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of an investigation by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team.

Nicola and the suspect were known to each other, police said, and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the pair had recently been in contact with police.