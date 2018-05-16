Female driver ‘leaves scene after pedestrian collision’

Police are looking for a woman who left the scene after the car she was driving collided with a pedestrian.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision at 7.40am on Saturday, May 5 which occurred at the junction of Station Road and Newlands Road, Worthing.

The pedestrian, who police described as ‘an 82-year-old local man’, had a broken elbow and dislocated shoulder, for which he was treated at Worthing Hospital.

A woman driving the car stopped and said she would call an ambulance, but then drove on without leaving details or apparently making the call, police said.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to the driver or anyone who saw what happened or who may have recorded it on dashcams.

They are asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 312 of 05/05.