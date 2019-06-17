Five released under investigation after large quantity of drugs seized near Upper Beading

Five people have been released under investigation after the discovery of a large quantity of drugs near Upper Beading last week.

On Tuesday (June 11), two men and three women were arrested after suspicious packages were found at a rural address, police said.

Police confirmed all five, who were arrested at addresses in Shoreham, Brighton and Hove, have now been released under investigation.

The men, aged 32 and 37, and two of the women, 28 and 29, had all been arrested on suspicion of concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of the same offence and also the acquiring, use of and possession of criminal property.

