Four teenagers arrested in Worthing town centre

Four teenagers were arrested in Worthing town centre.

According to Sussex Police, officers received a call from a member of the public to report men acting suspiciously in Queen Street, Worthing around 12.15am on Saturday (July 13).

Sussex Police

Officers arrived at the scene, searched the area and detained four people nearby.

A 16 and 17 year-old from Worthing and an 18-year-old from Croydon were all arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. A 16-year-old from Worthing was arrested for the same offence and also possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

All four have been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.