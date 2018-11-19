Fresh appeal for wanted murderer on the loose from West Sussex prison

Police have released a new CCTV image of wanted man Jeremy Brabrooke, who absconded from Ford Prison last Wednesday (November 14).

Sussex Police said officers are keen to 'locate and detain' Brabrooke, 56, who was last seen at the prison on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: "He has since been captured on CCTV at St Faith's Church in Havant, Hampshire, on Friday (November 16).

"Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call 999."

Brabrooke was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1988 for murder in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and according to police, he is known to have links to Hayling Island and Portsmouth in Hampshire.

According to the Ministry of Justice website, HMP Ford is a Category D establishment with an 'emphasis on resettlement'.

Formerly a fleet air arm station, it converted to an open prison in 1960, the website said.

An open prison has the minimum restriction on inmates' movements and activities.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

