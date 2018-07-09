Further appeal for witnesses after Lancing toddler fractures skull

Officers investigating an incident where a three-year-old Lancing toddler was struck by falling timber are still appealing for witnesses.

The girl underwent surgery for a fractured skull at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton following the incident on Friday (July 6), said Sussex Police.

She has since been transferred to Southampton Hospital, where police said she remains in a critical but stable condition.

The toddler was being pushed in a push chair in Preston Street, Brighton, at about 10.45am when a large piece of timber fell from scaffolding and hit her on the head, according to police.

Two people were arrested following the incident and have been assisting officers with enquiries.

Police reported a 32-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm without intent and for failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work as both an employer and employee.

A 39-year-old man from Brighton was also arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm without intent and being an employee who failed to discharge general health and safety duty at work, according to police.

Both have been released on bail until August 3, the force said.

In a statement, police said the investigation was into a private building project and had nothing to do with any business or other premises in the area.

Police are working with the Health and Safety Executive, which will be investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 455 of 06/07.

Police appeal for witnesses after Lancing toddler suffers serious head injuries



