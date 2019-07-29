Gang responsible for crack and heroin supply in West Sussex jailed

Eight gang members helping to bring crack cocaine and heroin into Bognor Regis have been jailed.

The eight were jailed as part of a larger police operation which has seen 16 gang members jailed for bringing Class A drugs through County Lines across the South East.

Eight of the 16 member of the gang

• Connell Bamgboye, 25, of New Park Road, SW2 was jailed for six years.

• Chris Thomas, 23, of Masey Mews, SW2 was jailed for four years and six months.

• Rhys Walcott-Holder, 23, of Vibart Gardens, SW2 was jailed for four years.

• Kayce Leigh, 20, of Cassell House, SW9 was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

• Taylor Mackey, 24, of Sangley Road, SE6 was jailed for four years.

• Darnell Bailey-King, 21, of Challice Way, SW2 was jailed for three years and six months.

• Tevin Nugent, 23, of Valley Road, SW16 was jailed for four years and six months.

• Robert Allison, 20, of Clarence Avenue, SW4 was jailed for four years.

The eight were involved with the County Line known as the Si Line.

The metropolitan police explained how the line worked: "The Si Line was run from London into Bognor Regis, Sussex with Bamgboye as the primary owner. Walcott-Holder and Thomas controlled the line for short periods in Bamgboye’s absence.

"Initially Thomas acted as a runner for the gang, but was later promoted through the ranks. He became responsible for the resupply of drugs to Bognor Regis and oversaw the transportation of people to run the physical dealing – a role Leigh carried out.

"Phone records showed Leigh regularly updated Thomas on the profit made and amount of product remaining. She also frequently travelled between London and Bognor Regis to resupply the line.

"Thomas relied on a network of others in order to perform his role including Mackey, Nugent, Allison and Bailey-King. Mackey was present on every identified journey carried out by Thomas, acting as a driver on the majority of trips."

Other lines included the AJ Line, which operated in towns and villages on the borders of Berkshire, the Pepsi Line and the Jeezy Line both ran between London and Medway, Kent.

Detective Inspector Anthony Jones from the Met's Specialist Crime South said: "This investigation is the result of months of hard work carried out by my officers in close collaboration with colleagues from Kent Police. They all showed exceptional commitment in bringing these 16 offenders to justice.

“County Lines remains a national issue, but as this investigation shows, we will work closely with colleagues from other forces to share intelligence, gather evidence and dismantle drug dealing networks.

“There is a clear link between the drug supply and the violence we have seen unfold on the streets of London. By disrupting the activity of this organised crime group, we have reduced the violent activity which blighted local communities in the months prior to this investigation.

“But we are not complacent, and we will continue to identify and pursue those intent on participating in criminal activity. Tackling violence is, and will remain, the Met’s main priority and we will tackle it using all the powers and tactics available to us.

"The support of our communities is vital in combating violent crime. Please help us to keep London safe. If you aren’t comfortable speaking directly to the police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name or trace your call.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Moss, from Kent Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: "The sentences imposed send out an unmistakable message that there is no place for county lines drug dealing.

“These offenders were all looking to make money from people living with drug misuse and cared little about the harm they were causing to numerous communities. The length of time they will spend in prison reflects the seriousness of such offending.

“The result from this case is a testament to the close partnership work between our Medway Operation Raptor team and the Metropolitan Police.

“Our teams will continue to work alongside the Metropolitan Police to identify and proactively target those involved in county lines drug dealing.”

