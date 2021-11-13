Gatwick Police arrest wanted man trying to leave the country
Police officers have stopped a man trying to leave the country at Gatwick Airport this evening (Saturday, November 13).
Gatwick Police said officers have been involved in two arrests so far on the late shift.
A spokesperson said: "Horley officers requested support detaining a suspect before we arrested a wanted male trying to leave the country."
He is the second person to be arrested trying to leave the country in two days.
Gatwick Police, working with the Metropolitan Territorial Support Group, arrested a passenger leaving the country on Friday.
Police said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and was 'en route to London'.
Have you read?: Railway incident between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges - Emergency services called to 'disturbance'