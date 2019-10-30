Georgina Gharsallah: Candlelit vigil marks missing Worthing mum’s 32nd birthday

Family, friends and well-wishers have held an emotional vigil for missing Worthing woman Georgina Gharsallah.

The candlelit gathering outside the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing town centre on Tuesday marked Georgina’s 32nd birthday, more than 18 months after she was reported missing.

Sussex Police announced in August they was treating Georgina’s disappearance as a homicide. But her mother, Andrea, said they must not lose hope.

“The most important thing is to keep Georgina’s story out there,” she said.

“We have to keep her fresh in people’s memories and make sure people remember Georgina. We haven’t given up hope and we really appreciate the people here who haven’t either.

“We’re not giving up, we still live in hope and we’re going to keep on looking for answers.”

Candles and supportive messages covered a table in the town centre, surrounded by lampposts bearing ‘missing’ posters with Georgina’s image.

Crimestoppers recently doubled its reward to £10,000 following the announcement that the case was now being traeted as a homicide. Worthing locals Lyndsey and Lisa Smith had been involved in the search from the beginning after hearing about Georgina’s disappearance.

Although they did not know Georgina, they said it was important that people came together and praised the community spirit brought out by the tragedy.

“Worthing gets bad press, but actually people do pull together,” Lyndsey said.

“If it was my sister, I would want everyone to do the same.”

Georgina’s family has strived to maintain the profile of the case, imploring the police to conduct wider searches of building sites and natural areas.

They have recently partnered with investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre, who will be producing a podcast series in an attempt to ‘fill in any gaps’ that may have been missed.

Donal said he had enlisted the help of legendary ‘cold case’ investigator Clive Driscoll – famous for cracking the 1993 Stephen Lawrence murder case.

He also questioned why Georgina’s case had not merited the national scrutiny other cases had seen.