Girl, 11, attacked by group of teenagers in Worthing
Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was attacked in Worthing on Tuesday (October 5).
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:55 pm
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The victim said she was attacked by a group of teenagers in Winterbourne Way at around 3.45pm, suffering bruising to her face and body.
“Her mobile phone was also damaged in the incident.
“Anybody who witnessed the assault or has any information which could help with the investigation can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 934 of 05/10.”