‘Great day at Worthing Pride’ – police show their support

Despite their busy schedules our police officers made sure to show their support for Worthing’s first ever Pride event yesterday.

Officers got into the spirit with colourful revellers and got in many photographs during the day.

A spokesman for Adur and Worthing Police said on Twitter that officers had a ‘great day’.

They added: “It was nice to see so many people joining together and enjoying the day.

“We would love to see all the photos that were taken of us, so dont forget to tag us in to your posts!”

Thousands show their support for Worthing’s first Pride

Adur and Worthing police officers at Worthing Pride yesterday (July 14).

VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Worthing Pride hailed ‘fantastic event’ by fire chief

Herald reporter tells his coming out story for Worthing Pride