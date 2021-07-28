Group of youths fight in Shoreham park

Police responded to reports of a group of youths fighting in a park in Shoreham.

By Jennifer Logan
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:12 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:14 am

Sussex Police said officers attended the incident at Buckingham Park at 5pm on Monday (July 26).

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers attended and the group dispersed.

“No injuries were reported and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police

“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting 1036 of 26/07.”