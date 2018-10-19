Hate Crime Awareness Week supported by West Sussex councillors

West Sussex county councillors came together today to show their support for Hate Crime Awareness Week (13-20 October).

Hate incidents and crimes involve hostility or prejudice towards an individual because of their race, faith, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity, and can cause victims, their families and friends great distress.

If the victim, a witness or other person believes someone has been targeted in this way, reporting the incident means the victim can access free, independent and confidential support.

Despite more people reporting hate incidents than ever before in West Sussex, incidents are still going unreported says West Sussex County Council.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “Last year more people than ever before came forward to report hate crimes.

“This is incredibly encouraging but we know that incidents are still going unreported and victims unsupported.”

“If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of a hate incident or crime, please let us know by reporting it.”

Hate Crime Awareness Week is a national campaign which aims to increase awareness around the reporting of hate incidents. Messages in support of the week can be shared on social media using the hashtag #Safeplaceforall.

Hate incidents and crimes can be reported online to the county council’s Hate Incident Support Service at www.westsussex.gov.uk/hatecrime, by email at sussexhateincidentreport@victimsupport.org.uk or by phone on 0808 168 9274.

Hate crimes can also be reported using the app ‘Self Evident.’