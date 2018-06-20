Have you seen missing Worthing teenager?

Police are trying to trace a 16-year-old Albanian immigrant who was reported missing from an address where he had been staying in Worthing.

Eduart – alternatively Aduard or Edvart – Deda, was last seen at approximately 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 29, and police are concerned for his welfare.

Police said he is white, 5ft 8in tall, slim and with a fair complexion, with a moustache and short spiked black hair, and a scar on his left hand.

He speaks with a foreign accent and was last seen wearing a black, zipped, hooded jacket, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers, according to police.

Anyone who sees Eduart, or who may know where he is, is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 0770 of 30/05.