David Buckwell, 62, of Highview, Sompting, is fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Kingsway, Hove, on November 18, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kenneth Crispin, 75, of Victoria Road, Worthing, was fined £250 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Grand Avenue, Worthing, on September 25, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

Kirstie Howell, 43, of Mill Road, Worthing, was fined £115 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Brighton on November 28, 2019. She was fined £115 and must pay £90 costs after admitting driving over the 20mph speed limit in Sydenham Hill, near Mountacre Close, Sydenham, on November 24, 2002. Her driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.

Craig Payne, 47, of Pier Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (more than 792ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Meadowview Road, Sompting, on August 29, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Bradie Thomson, 32, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay £128 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering a store from which he was specifically prohibited, The Co-op, Ham Road, Worthing, on May 16, 2021. He was jailed for 12 weeks to run concurrently after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering a store from which he was specifically prohibited, The Co-op, Field Place Parade, Worthing, on May 16, 2021. He also admitted stealing cold meats and cheese worth £20 to £30 from The Co-op, Worthing, on May 16, 2021, no separate penalty. He admitted breaching three suspended sentence orders and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving 26-week concurrent prison sentences for three charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering The Co-op, Ham Road, Worthing, on February 19, 24 and 27, 2021; stealing household and food items worth £80 from The Co-op, Field Place, Worthing, on February 24, 2020; stealing drinks from The Co-op, Ham Road, Worthing, on February 27, 2020; breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering The Co-op, New Broadway, Tarring, on March 2, 2021; stealing cans of lager worth £5.50 from McColls, Broadwater Road, Worthing, on March 2, 2021; stealing goods worth £31.95 from The Co-op, New Broadway, Tarring, on March 2, 2021; breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering The Co-op, Queens Parade, Lancing, on March 6, 2021; stealing goods worth £142.50 from The Co-op, Lancing, on March 6, 2021; and six-week concurrent prison sentences for stealing five bottles of wine from Tesco, Broadwater, on January 17, 2021; breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Tesco, Broadwater, on January 17, 2021; stealing four bottles of prosecco worth £28 from The Co-op, High Street, Shoreham, on March 19, 2021; and breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering The Co-op, High Street, Shoreham, on March 19, 2021.

Amy Green, 28, of Scott Lodge, York Road, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £87.99 compensation after admitting stealing shampoo products worth £87.99 from Boots, Littlehampton, on January 28, 2021.

Luke Snelling, 32, of Tower Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Lancing on August 18, 2020; and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on August 18, 2020. He must pay a total of £200 compensation.