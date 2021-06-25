Julie Hoole, 55, of Silver Birches, Small Dole, was fined £130 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Henfield Road, Henfield, on May 21, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Joe-Louie White, 32, of Downsway, Southwick, was given a community order and fined £500 after admitting stalking in Southwick between April 11 and June 6, 2021, through repeated persistent telephone calls and messaging, despite repeated plea to desist. He was also given a restraining order.

David McLenahan, 69, of Haigh Close, Broadway Park, Lancing, was fined £284 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Bramber on May 22, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kieron Pragnell, 18, of Mannock Road, Tangmere, was fined £230 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (42ug/l cocaine) in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on November 27, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (276ug/l beonzoylecgonine) in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on November 27, 2020, no separate penalty.

Kirsten Dunn, 50, of Woodmancote, Emsworth, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £1,100 after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (170mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Birdham Road, Chichester, on April 25, 2021. She must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Rebecca Hughes, 41, of Middle Mead, Littlehampton, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Southwick on July 2, 2020. She was also given a restraining order and admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on June 8, 2021.

Michael Blades, 38, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on December 15, 2020.

James Jones, 26, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on September 18, 2020. He also admitted failing to identify a driver when required at Centenary House, Worthing, on October 27, 2020, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mazim Mahmoud, of Shadwells Court, Shadwells Road, Lancing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle in Somerhill Road, Hove, that was unlicensed on February 1, 2019. The previous licence expired on October 19, 2018, and he was ordered to pay £57.50 vehicle excise back duty.

Alex Moore, 30, of Shelley Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment between May 10 and July 23, 2020. He was also given a restraining order. He was fined £80 and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £350 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on June 3, 2020.

Grant Mercado, 54, of Stanhope Road, Littlehampton, was given a three-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a security employee at Worthing Hospital, by beating in Worthing on March 29, 2021. He was given four three-week consecutive prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting four further charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a security employee at Worthing Hospital and three police constables, by beating in Worthing on March 29, 2021. He must pay a total of £500 compensation.

Kayleigh Sharp, 21, of Archibald Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable and a nurse, by beating at Worthing Hospital on January 14, 2021. She must pay a total of £200 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jody Haynes, 39, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm, racially aggravated, in Worthing on September 1, 2019. She was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on May 9, 2021. She was given two four-week consecutive prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting two charges of assault in Ferring on May 9, 2020. She must pay a total of £500 compensation.

Emily Colbourne, 39, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50 after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Littlehampton on May 26, 2020. She must pay £50 compensation.

William Deacon, 19, of Houghton Court, Shadwells Road, Lancing, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Lancing on August 11, 2020. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £310 costs.

Samuel Brown, 30, of Glebeland Close, Shoreham, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on May 27, 2021. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include an additional five days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.