Anthony Cornford, 31, of The Avenue, Goring, was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing five bottles of wine worth £40 from The Co-op, Worthing, on January 16, 2021; stealing meat and fish worth £30 from The Co-op, Worthing, on January 27, 2021; stealing ten bottles of red wine and one bottle of white wine worth £74 from Tesco, Worthing, on February 2, 2021; stealing two bottles of prosecco worth £16 from Tesco, Worthing, on February 5, 2021; stealing wine worth £30 from The Co-op, Worthing, on February 8, 2021; stealing steaks and wine worth £104 from The Co-op, Worthing, on February 10, 2021; stealing wine worth £65 from Tesco, Worthing, on February 12, 2021; stealing two bottles of wine worth £12 from The Co-op, Worthing, on February 16, 2021; stealing 11 bottles of wine worth £99.50 from Tesco, Worthing, on February 19, 2021; and stealing wine worth £53.75 from Tesco, Worthing, on February 28, 2021. He must pay £333.50 compensation. He also admitted breaching a community order. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a new community order for stealing alcohol worth £60 from Tesco Express, Crawley, on July 5, 2020; stealing alcohol worth £45 from Tesco Express, Crawley, on August 15, 2020; and stealing alcohol worth £32.50 from Tesco Express, Worthing, on September 11, 2020.

William Deacon, 19, of Houghton Court, Shadwells Road, Lancing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Brighton Road, Lancing, on February 7, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Joseph Anderson, 67, of Ashdown Road, Worthing, was fined £500 for drink-driving (249mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Angola Road, Worthing, on February 15, 2020, after the community order he was initially given was revoked and he was re-sentenced.

David Northrop, 59, of Gaisford Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph variable speed limit on the M1 Rotherham on May 7, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jamie Bradshaw, 34, of Downside Avenue, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on August 21, 2020.

Finn Eady, 19, of Saxby Close, Barnham, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Elm Grove South, Barnham, on December 8, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Zachary Aspery, 20, of Southampton Road, Titchfield, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £150 compensation, £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a car in Lancing on April 2, 2021.

Darryl Lloyd, 30, of The Quadrant, Worthing, was fined £200 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing three wraps of cocaine, a class A drug, in Arundel on May 6, 2020.

Grant Simpson, 36, of Argyle Court, Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (552ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Finnistere Way, Littlehampton, on September 2, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kelly McCulloch, 51, of Ringmer Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on April 3, 2021.

Leonard Weaver, 55, of Old Place Farm, Rectory Lane, Angmering, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Angmering on November 4, 2020.

Brett Palmer, 42, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was fined £180 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after being found guilty of interfering with a vehicle with intention of theft in Crawley on July 16, 2020. No separate penalty was given for breaching a conditional discharge order.

Andrew Broadbent, 44, of Ruskin Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on July 12, 2020.

Zakary Coombe-Lambert, 21, of Becket Road, Worthing, was fined £108 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (13ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on May 13, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Christian Bailey, 38, of Onslow Court, Brighton Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of fraud, dishonestly making a false representation to claim a refund from Seymour Homes for placemats worth £83.70 by claiming they had not been received in Worthing on May 23, 2019; sending Blacks Limited an email conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Worthing between May 3, 2019, and June 7, 2019; and sending Seymour Homes an email conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Worthing between May 23, 2019, and June 7, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £675 costs.