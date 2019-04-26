HM Courts Service: Results list for April 18 to 25, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 18 to 25, 2019.

Tara Hoadley, 48, of Norbury Drive, Lancing, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on April 4, 2019. She was also fined £415 after admitting driving without insurance. She was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Adam Stepney, 21, of Queen Street, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £423.76 compensation after admitting causing £423.76 damage to a campervan in Worthing on December 21, 2018.

Thomas Towey, 28, of Parsons Close, Angmering, was fined £384 and must pay £50 compensation, £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Mill Lane, Littlehampton, on April 6, 2019.

Shaun McDonald, 40, of Gruneisen Road, Portsmouth, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 Durrington on April 8, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Andrew Kemp, 31, of Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with light signals at Yapton level crossing on September 7, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Maxwell Afriyie, 28, of Matlock Court, Denmark Hill, Southwark, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Mill Lane, Rustington, on December 21, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Samuel Morris, 20, of Upper Boundstone Lane, Lancing, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Upper Boundstone Lane, Lancing, on April 7, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.