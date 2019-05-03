HM Courts Service: Results list for April 26 to May 1, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 26 to May 1, 2019.

Zayyan Oderuth, 26, of Teville Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Littlehampton on January 14, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Court news

Alaa Gadelbrab, 44, of Coniston Way, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (105mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in the Hilton Avisford Park Arundel car park on January 21, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £350 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Simbarashe Showko, 28, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was fined £293 after being found guilty of using a vehicle with a tyre that did not meet the required tread depth in Cowper Road, Worthing, on May 22, 2018. He was fined £146 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £350 costs, after being found guilty of using a vehicle without a valid test certificate in Cowper Road, Worthing, on May 22, 2018. He also admitted a second charge of using a vehicle with a tyre that did not meet the required tread depth in Cowper Road, Worthing, on May 22, 2018, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Claire Daggers, 35, of Beach Road, Littlehampton, was fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Western Road, Littlehampton, on April 11, 2019.

Edward Mills, 24, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on April 10, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Daniel Farrar, 21, of Compton Avenue, Goring, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Horizon Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting possessing indecent photographs, two Category A moving images of children, in Goring on April 12, 2018; and possessing a Category A indecent moving image of a child in Goring on or before April 12, 2018. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Tina Brown, 51, of Manor Lea, Boundary Road, Worthing, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on April 8 and 15, 2019. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for possessing one wrap of diamorphine, a class A drug, in Teville Road, Worthing, on October 20, 2018; and intentionally obstructing a police constable in the exercise of her powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, in Teville Road, Worthing, on October 20, 2018. She must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 0.411g of diamorphine in Worthing on December 19, 2018, no separate penalty.

Michael Cole, 39, of St Giles Close, Shoreham, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on March 9 and 30, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and £40 fine for assault by beating in Buckingham Road, Shoreham, on February 18, 2019; a community order for a second charge of assault by beating in Buckingham Road, Shoreham, on February 18, 2019; and a community order for damaging a jacket hood in Buckingham Road, Shoreham, on February 18, 2019.

Gary Kirby, 25, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments on February 6, 2019, and March 27, 2019. The order was varied to include three additional Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

Justin Neal, 43, of Dawes Avenue, East Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to report for appointments on January 15, 2019, and February 6, 2019.

Joanna Burton-Green, 43, of Penhurst Court, Ashburnham Close, Durrington, was fined £120 and must pay £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on November 5, 2018.

Alwyn Lloyd-Hughes, 50, of Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, was fined £108 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Worthing on July 4, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points.