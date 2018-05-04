HM Courts Service: Results list for April 27 to May 3, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 27 to May 3.

Daniel Ambrose, 34, of Clun Road, Littlehampton, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on June 25, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mark Burrow, 48, of Linnet Close, Littlehampton, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order by entering an area of Yapton from which he was prohibited on March 31, 2018. An application to vary the restraining order was granted.

Martin Peaty, 72, of Singleton Crescent, Goring, was fined £320 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Wick on April 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Josh Spendlove, 19, of Mendip Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.5mg Delta-9-THC) in The Causeway, Worthing, on February 19, 2018. He was fined £40 after admitting possessing 3.6g of cannabis in Worthing on February 19, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Young, 20, of Lisher Road, Lancing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 7am daily, and must pay £115 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a blade, namely a kitchen knife, in Hayley Road, Lancing, on March 14, 2018. He also admitting two charges of drug-driving (6.5mg Delta-9-THC, 4g of cannabis) in Hayley Road, Lancing, on March 14, 2018, and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Christopher Allen, 31, of Beaumont Park, Littlehampton, was fined £156 and must pay £3.34 vehicle excise back duty, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road, Beaumont Road, Littlehampton, on September 30, 2017. The previous licence expired on July 31, 2017.

Jack Lambeth, 24, of Manning Road, Wick, was given a community order with six-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting damaging a shopfront window at Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; damaging a window and door at Image Barber, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; damaging a shopfront window and door at Needle and Fred Tattoo Parlour, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; damaging a shopfront window at Little Magna, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; and two charges of damaging the communal entrance door to flats in Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018. He must pay £85 costs, a total of £500 compensation.

Graham Pick, 62, of Ingleside Crescent, Lancing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting sending a grossly offensive email with the purpose of causing distress or anxiety. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Melissa Shrubb, 27, of Brighton Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, applying for credit cards intending to gain £3,178 for herself in Worthing between September 17, 2017, and September 23, 2017. She was also given a restraining order and must pay £500 compensation, £85 costs.

Ana Duarte, 31, of Heene Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (113mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on April 14, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Joseph Sherriff, 23, of New Road, Durrington, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing ketamine in New Road, Durrington, on April 14, 2018.

Gary Steel, 31, of Whylands Crescent, Durrington, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on April 14, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Benjamin Pink, 36, of Horsham Road, Steyning, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Bines Road, Partridge Green, on September 27, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.