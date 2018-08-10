HM Courts Service: Results list for August 3 to 8, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 3 to 8, 2018.

Andrzej Barszcz, 42, of Denton Lodge, Selden Road, Worthing, was fined £492 and must pay £49 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on October 19, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jean Leandre, 41, of Seamill Park Crescent, Worthing, was fined £138 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on October 12, 2017. The driving record was endorsed with three points.

Henryk Galuszka, 40, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £100 after admitting two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, which the court found to be racially aggravated, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on May 20, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Constantin Derevlean, 21, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £460 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Climping on July 22, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

David Lochrie, 49, of Radnor Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing police constables in the execution of their duty in Worthing on July 22, 2018.

Lee Wise, 38, of Byron Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, on July 21, 2018.

Reece Cook, 18, of Seafield Road, Hove, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £60 compensation after admitting damaging a plant pot, tree and chair worth £60 in Littlehampton on February 16, 2018.

