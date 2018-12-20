HM Courts Service: Results list for December 14 to 18, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 14 to 18, 2018.

Robyn Stroud, 22, of Chantryfield Road, Angmering, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (more than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Ferry Road, Littlehampton, on June 17, 2018; and possessing cannabis, a class B dug, in Littlehampton on June 17, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Courts

Lloyd Suggett, 19, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing, was fined £75 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on June 9, 2018. He was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on June 9, 2018, and fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis resin, a class B drug, in Worthing on June 9, 2018.

Michael Wallis, 28, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was discharged conditionally for nine months and must pay £250 compensation after admitting stealing a pedal cycle worth £250 in Worthing on June 30, 2018.

Rachael Watkins, 30, of East Lodge Park, Portsmouth, was fined £370 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (more than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Arundel Road, Worthing, on July 27 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Patryk Zasadowski, 27, of Skyline Apartments, The Causeway, Goring, was fined £320 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (117mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on August 17, 2018. He also admitted drug-driving (507ug/l MDMA) in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on August 17, 2018; drug-driving (3.2ug/l Delta-8-THC) in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on August 17, 2018; and driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Sonny Gulliver, 28, of Westbrook Way, Southwick, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (222mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Shadwells Road, Lancing, on June 9, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted drug-driving (251ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Shadwells Road, Lancing, on June 9, 2018, no separate penalty.

Justin Neal, 42, of Dawes Avenue, East Worthing, was given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing £135 in Worthing on October 22, 2018. He must pay £135 compensation, £85 costs.

Daniel Brown, 23, of Ernest Fitches Way, Wick, was fined £438 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to trees and shrubbery in Brighton Road, Crabtree, on December 1, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with seven points. He also admitted wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Horsham on December 1, 2018, no separate penalty.

Christopher Hyder, 25, of Scott Lodge, York Road, Littlehampton, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting possessing one gram of cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on December 3, 2018.

Michael Mueller, 36, of Browning Road, Worthing, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (157mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on December 2, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Max Ashwood, 18, of Cottenham Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (3.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in West Tyne, Worthing, on July 16, 2018; and drug-driving (195ug/l MDMA) in West Tyne, Worthing, on July 16, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Paul Weller, 53, of Helyers Green, Wick, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Helyers Green, Littlehampton, on November 30, 2018.

Bobbie Harrison, 19, of Clun Road, Littlehampton, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance on the A27 Fontwell on November 8, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

John Hickton, 54, of Mannings, Surry Street, Shoreham, was fined £50 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting interfering with a trailer with the intent of theft in Marine Gardens, West Parade, Worthing.

Jessica Reeve, 29, of Chilgrove House, Kimberry, Wick, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £50 after admitting attempting to drive on the A27 Fontwell while over the drink-drive limit (146mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on November 8, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £50 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Luke Ross, 22, of Nelson Road, Goring, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood when required in Goring on May 16, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Nathan Luke, 34, of Pennycress Avenue, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on November 21 and 24, 2018.

Scarlett Shaw, 31, of Dominion Road, Worthing, was fined £102 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on January 29, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

