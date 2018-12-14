HM Courts Service: Results list for December 6 to 11, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 6 to 11, 2018.

Grant Fraser, 29, of Canada Road, Arundel, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £50 after admitting stealing food from Iceland, Littlehampton, on October 14, 2018; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Durrington on October 16, 2018. He must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Courts

James Blaydon, 40, of Church Lane, Upper Beeding, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (66mg cocaine) in Rectory Road, Shoreham, on July 5, 2018. He also admittied drug-driving (more than 800mg benzoylecgonine) in Rectory Road, Shoreham, on July 5, 2018, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alexander Clarke, 26, of Chatsworth Court, Riverside Road, Shoreham Beach, was fined £292 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Church Walk, Worthing, on June 22, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Stuart Davies, 36, of Marlowe Road, Broadwater, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (144ug/l cocaine) in Chapel Road, Worthing, on July 6, 2018. He also admitted drug-driving (800mg benzoylecgonine) in Chapel Road, Worthing, on July 6, 2018, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Jacek Zagdan, 36, of Meadow Court, Meadow Road, East Worthing, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on November 22, 2018. He was disqualified from drivng for 36 months.

Kenneth Jones, 64, of Arundel Road, Angmering, was fined £166 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Offington Lane, Worthing, on March 8, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gary Charles, 33, of Downland Avenue, Southwick, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order between April 12, 2018, and April 14, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £120 costs.

Carl Bridgewater, 32, of Adur Valley Court, Towers Road, Upper Beeding, had a community order revoked due to the unpaid work requirement being unworkable and an application being made to replace it with an alternative sanction. He was dealt with for the original offence, being fined £100 and given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for stealing a £150 raincoat in Henfield on May 1, 2018; and given a community order for stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels worth £70 from Sainsbury’s in Hove on May 25, 2018.

Kieran Findlay, 24, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on September 13 and November 21, 2018. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with two-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for the four original offences, in Barnham on July 16, 2017, assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty; damaging a police patrol vehicle; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, religiously aggravated; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress. He must pay £60 costs.

Aileen Beckett, 34, of Pavilion Road, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £75 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Worthing on August 24, 2018.

