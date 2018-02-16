HM Courts Service: Results list for February 5 to 9, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 5 to 9, 2018.

Scott Hendry, 47, of Queen Anne’s Terrace, Leatherhead, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting harassment by continuing to make contact via email and voicemail in Worthing between May 29, 2017, and August 4, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Alice North, 20, of Radnor Road, Worthing, was committed to detention for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing clothing worth £210 from Topshop, Chichester, on September 26, 2017. She must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. She was given two 12-week concurrent sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing clothing worth £615 from New Look, Chichester, on September 26, 2017; and stealing baby accessories worth £107.97 from Morrisons, Littlehampton, on September 26, 2017.

Christopher Payne, 36, of Frobisher Close, Goring, was fined £266 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4mg Delta-9-THC per litre of blood) in Marine Drive, Worthing, on December 6, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Carrie Pullen, 30, of Ash Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am, after admitting drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Watersmead Drive, Littlehampton, on January 17, 2018; and driving after licence was refused or revoked due to disability. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Mathew Cook, 29, of Chester Avenue, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress in Montague Street, Worthing, on January 18, 2018.

Steven Neenan, 45, of South Street, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in South Street, Lancing, on January 21, 2018.

Ben Wood, 27, of Cortis Avenue, Worthing, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing two bottles of wine worth £12.29 from Iceland, Worthing, on January 22, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Charlie Bartholemew, 23, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding, was given a community order with ten-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8.30pm to 5.30am daily, and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Shooting Field, Steyning, on January 6, 2018.

Rosie Ralph, 24, of Middle Road, Shoreham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting causing a public nuisance in Brighton on January 23, 2018, by calling emergency services, ambulance and Coastguard, causing a significant amount of resources to engage in unnecessary deployment; and causing a public nuisance in Lancing on January 18, 2018, having called multiple emergency services, causing significant amount of resources to engage in unnecessary deployment. She was fined £80 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing a public nuisance in Shoreham on January 15 and 18, 2018, by causing the deployment of multiple emergency services on a number of occasions without genuine requirement, meaning unnecessary disruption.

Daniel Rehill, 30, of Stempswood Way, Barnham, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £120 costs, after being found guilty of breaching a non-molestation order by using abusive language in Barnham on October 18, 2017.

Martin Porter, 26, of Northway Road, Wick, was fined £85 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £105 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Durrington on July 25, 2017.

Karlie Everson, 31, of Normandy Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress in Worthing on September 2, 2017.

Sacha Nelson, 30, of Clarendon Villas, Hove, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a bag and jewellery worth £103.50 from Claire’s Accessories, Worthing, on September 2, 2017; and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress in Worthing on September 2, 2017.