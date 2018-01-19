HM Courts Service: Results list for January 12 to 15, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 12 to 15, 2018.

Jordan Rowe, 24, of Leander Road, Thornton Heath, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting that, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, he used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress at Worthing Hospital on March 23, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, 385 costs. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Custody Centre on April 23, 2017, having been released on bail at Worthing Hospital, no separate penalty.

Shumon Miah, 25, of Churchill Parade, The Street, Rustington, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, receiving £385 for a mobile phone he offered for sale but did not send, nor issue a refund, intending to cause loss in Littlehampton between July 1, 2016, and July 19, 2016. He was given a 20-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, receiving £440 for a mobile phone he offered for sale but did not send, intending to cause loss in Littlehampton between July 4, 2016, and July 6, 2016. He must pay a total of £825 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £625 costs.

Rosie Ralph, 24, of Middle Road, Shoreham, was fined £100 after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Lancing on November 19, 2017. She was fined a further £100 after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Lancing on November 19, 2017. She was fined £100 after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of duty in Brighton on December 19, 2017. She was fined a further £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Brighton on December 19, 2017.

Daniel Yeomans, 30, of Newham Close, Steyning, was fined £225 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £625 costs, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (149ug/l cocaine) in Richmond Road, Worthing, on April 6, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points. he also admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (800b benzoylecgonine) in Richmond Road, Worthing, on April 6, 2017, no separate penalty.

Shripney Carriage Company, of Clock Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £625 costs, after being found guilty of failing to give information to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on May 26, 2017.

Matthew Barnes, 18, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Farnhurst Road, Barnham, on October 22, 2017. He was also fined £100 after admitting driving without due care and attention, and fined £50 after admitting driving without the correct licence. He also admitted using a vehicle without an MOT certificate, as required, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Thomas Mills, 31, of Portal Close, West Ashling, was given a restraining order and fined £160 after admitting sending a text message conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Worthing on December 26, 2017. He must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Christopher Compton, 63, of Broadwater Road, Broadwater, was given a community order with nine-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner in a communal garden in Broadwater on November 21, 2017. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for five years, must attend a sex offender treatment programme and pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Paul Dickenson, 26, of Baffins Lane, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of their duty in Chichester on November 4, 2017; causing £250 damage to a glass counter at Charcoal Grill, Littlehampton, on January 9, 2018; and resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in High Street, Littlehampton, on January 9, 2018. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in East Street, Chichester, on November 4, 2017, and disorderly behaviour while drunk in High Street, Littlehampton, on January 9, 2018, no separate penalties. He must pay a total of £450 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Samir Muncey, 31, of Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £60 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting drug-driving (41ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Worthing on October 21, 2017. He was also fined £60 after admitting drug-driving (800b benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Worthing on October 21, 2017. He admitted drug-driving (5.3 Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Worthing on October 21, 2017, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.