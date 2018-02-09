HM Courts Service: Results list for January 12 to February 2, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 23 to February 2, 2018.

Alma Cooper, of Alston Way, Durrington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required in Littlehampton on September 22, 2017. She must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Benjamin Harrison, 20, of Bramley Cottages, Roundstone Lane, Angmering, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (89mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Chapel Road, Worthing, on November 26, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Ibbitson, 38, of Alberta Road, Durrington, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on January 7, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Constantin Litricianu, 48, of Gatling Road, London, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without a licence in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on November 25, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing a caravan battery in Lancing on November 19, 2017.

Malick Sillah, 34, of Chesterfield Road, Goring, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.8mg Delta-9-THC) in Tarring Road, Worthing, on November 26, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Keanu Hancock, 19, of Maltravers Street, Arundel, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Kennel Hill, Chichester, on July 8, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mark Jones, 36, of Carisbrook Drive, Durrington, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (46mg cocaine) in Milton Road, Worthing, on December 2, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points. He also admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (800mg benzoylecgonine) in Milton Road, Worthing, on December 2, 2017, no separate penalty.

Leslie Sheeran, 73, of Downview Road, Findon, was fined £100 and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A283 Pulborough on September 24, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sherrie Platt, 21, of Park Court, Davigdor Road, Hove, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drunk and disorderly behaviour in The Avenue, Goring, on January 10, 2018. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Shaun Stevenson, 42, of New Road, Rustington, was fined £40 after admitting driving without due care and attention in South Farm Road, Worthing, on August 8, 2017. He was fined £40 after admitting driving without a licence. He was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate and using a motorcycle with a tyre that did not meet tread depth requirements, no separate penalties. He also had a case reopened and was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, for driving without insurance in Teville Road, Worthing, on February 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Christopher Bailey, 30, of Tackley Road, Yapton, was given a community order with Mental Health Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 5, 2017; causing £93 damage to a Tascor custody mattress in Bognor Regis on August 5, 2017; damaging a Fitbit worth £120 in Chichester on August 5, 2017; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on August 5, 2017. He must pay a total of £213 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stefan Fletcher, 33, of Burnham Road, Durrington, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 25, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £450 costs.

Matthew Hall, 24, of Selden Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Montague Place, Worthing, on November 2, 2017. He was fined £120 after admitting possessing two grams of cannabis at Centenary House, Worthing, on November 2, 2017. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the orginal offences, receiving a £120 fine for stealing a £200 tablet in Durrington on January 6, 2014, and a community order for stealing a £1,000 laptop in Durrington on January 6, 2014. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stephen Slark, 40, of Wyndeham Grange Ltd, Butts Road, Southwick, was fined £54 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a Ford Transit in Winston Road, Lancing, when the condition of its equipment, namely scrap metal, involved a danger of injury on May 9, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Neil Woods, c/o Clifton Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £90 compensation after admitting theft by finding, stealing a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone at The Job Centre, Worthing, on October 17, 2017.

Christopher Frost, 52, of Covert Mead, Ashington, was fined £350 and must pay £100 compensation, £35 victim surcharge, £625 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on April 26, 2017.

Lawrence Leung, 46, of Beach Green, Shoreham, was fined £55 and must pay £46.67 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle that was unlicensed in Dock Road, Chatham, on July 26, 2017.

Louise Long, 29, of Sompting Road, Worthing, was fined £95 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Brighton on June 15, 2017.