HM Courts Service: Results list for July 22 to 24, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 22 to 24, 2019.

Jemma McLean, 26, of Shirley Close, Shoreham, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am Friday to Sunday, with agreed exceptions, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on December 9, 2018; and unlawfully and maliciously wounding a man in Shoreham on December 9, 2018. She must also carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work and pay £300 compensation for the assault, £1,000 for the wounding.

Court news

Carl Burdfield, 24, of Cornwall Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £50 after admitting breaching a restraining order by making contact through Facebook Messenger between November 25, 2018, and February 26, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £60 costs.

Christopher Leeves, 28, of Middle Road, Shoreham, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work, after being found guilty of two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on January 17, 2019; and admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on April 20, 2019; assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Adelaide Square, Shoreham, on April 20, 2019; failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Adelaide Square, Shoreham, on April 20, 2019; and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on April 20, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs. He also admitted failing to stop when required by a police constable in Adelaide Square, Shoreham, on April 20, 2019, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Glenn Cobby, 37, of Abbots Way, Lancing, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Shoreham, on July 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Zoe Hewstone, 32, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Goring Street, Worthing, on January 23, 2019. She was fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Humphries, 31, of Maybridge Crescent, Goring, was fined £253 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goodwood Park on July 7, 2019. He was fined £169 and must pay £50 compensation after admitting taking a motocross bike without consent at Goodwood Park on July 7, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Reece Newman, 19, Pilgrims Walk, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting damaging a quarter light on a Sussex Police vehicle in Pilgrims Walk, Worthing, on July 6, 2019. He must pay £250 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Michael Stanbridge, 62, of Melville Way, Goring, was fined £116 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Melville Way, Goring, on July 8, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Steven Barber, 32, of Radnor Road, Worthing, was fined £200 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Durrington on June 28, 2019. The court found the offence was aggravated due to hostility based on sexual orientation. He also admitted a second charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Durrington on June 28, 2019, no separate penalty.

Aiden Heather, 23, of Ringmer Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating on July 6, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Paul Potter, 53, of Peveril Drive, Sompting, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £675 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A27 Durrington on August 3, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with five points.