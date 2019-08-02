HM Courts Service: Results list for July 26 to August 1, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 26 to August 1, 2019.

Emilia Da Silva, 58, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (163mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Tripp Hill, Fittleworth, on April 11, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Court news

Modou Bah, 38, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Rustington on November 18, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Peter Nicholls, 53, of Church Street, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a community protection notice in Littlehampton on May 5, 2019.

Philip Blakie, 31, of Juno Close, Goring, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £52.50 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle was unlicensed in Penfold Road, Worthing, on September 22, 2018.

Christopher Miles, 33, c/o Bundstone Close, Brighton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Southwick on July 5, 2019; and sending a text message which conveyed a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Southwick on May 25, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Bradie Thomson, 30, of Byron Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting failing to compy with supervision requirements following release from prison.

Bruce Dewey, 39, of Mendip Crescent, Worthing, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Erringham Road, Shoreham, on June 16, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for three years. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Stephen Blackwell, 62, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty by making a false statement, obstructing an investigation, in Ham Road, Shoreham, on October 25, 2018. He was fined £600 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting permitting another person to drive a vehicle on the A27 Poling without the correct licence on October 24, 2018. He was fined £900 and his driving record was endorsed with eight points after admitting permitting another person to drive a vehicle on the A27 Poling without insurance on October 24, 2018.

Kieran Denver, 46, of Hunston Road, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £20 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Chapel Road, Worthing, on July 13, 2019.

Victor Osaheni, 34, of Pepper Pot Court, Blackbourne Chase, Wick, was fined £123 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable on the A27 Arundel on July 15, 2019. He was fined £184 after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Arundel on July 15, 2019. He was fined £61 after admitting driving without the correct licence on the A27 Arundel on July 15, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Antony Tieman, 58, of Lewisham Close, Crawley, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £50 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assauting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Henfield Road, Small Dole, on July 15, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a community order for two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Cowfold on August 23, 2018; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Cowfold on August 23, 2018.

Lisa Davitt, 44, of Byron Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a £20 vibrating body brush from Miss Cherry Bliss, Worthing, on January 14, 2019.

David Gooding, 22, of Manning Road, Wick, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Mill Lane and Albert Road, Rustington, on November 21, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without due care and attention, and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Ceris Hughes, 45, of Bridge Avenue, Upminster, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £380 after admitting drink-driving (113mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rustington Retail Park on June 26, 2019. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Jacquelin Broderick, 51, of Norton Road, Hove, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting drink-driving (102mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ham Road, Shoreham, on May 26, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Shoreham on May 26, 2019.