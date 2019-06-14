HM Courts Service: Results list for June 7 to 13, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 7 to 13, 2019.

Aaron Barrett, 28, of North Road, Brighton, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Angmering on March 27, 2019. He was given three four-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Durrington on March 27, 2019. He was given a one-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in March 27, 2019. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Durrington on March 27, 2019. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £150 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Court news

Lee Galton, 39, of North Borough Road, Norbury, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (214ug/l MDMA) in Goring Road, Goring, on December 24, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted possessing one gram of cannabis, a class B drug, no separate penalty.

Lynda Kidwell, 59, of Shadwells Close, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, applying for a catalogue in the name of another and then ordering goods intending to make a gain, or receiving goods for herself, in Lancing on December 18, 2019.

Dritan Neza, 27, of Anson Road, Goring, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pulborough on May 22, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £150 after admitting driving without insurance.

Ernest Baker, 89, of Brecon Close, Salvington, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A2031 Worthing on May 28, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mark Ford, 46, of Hurstfield, Lancing, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on February 2, 2018. He was fined £80 after admitting driving over the 40mph on the M23 Gatwick on November 30, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with a total of seven points.

Victor Dalby, 77, of Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton, on May 19, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also fined £120 after admitting failing to report an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton, on May 19, 2019.

Hannah Weller, 27, of Orchard Avenue, Worthing, was fined £166 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (204mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Victoria Road, Bognor Regis, on March 29, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for four months.

Mathew Smith, 27, of Daniel Close, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £31 vehicle excise back duty after admitting failing to pay vehicle excise back duty demanded by the issuing of a notice in Lancing on February 21, 2019.

Richard Collier, 29, of Beaconfields Road, Littlehampton, was jailed for 18 weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on February 9, 2019.

Daniel Kirby, 24, of Southview Close, Southwick, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Southwick on September 7, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £90 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Samantha Matherson, 36, of Bushby Close, Sompting, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £200 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 24, 2019.

Jules Arnott, 51, of Ellis Close, Arundel, was fined £692 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on May 21, 2019.

Jordan Bell, 18, of Grafton Gardens, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle without consent in Lancing on March 6, 2019, and before it was recovered, damage was caused. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Cable, 36, of Brickfield Close, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting threatening to smash the front glass windows at Worthing Custody Centre on May 21, 2019.

David Ellett, 43, of Hurdlesview, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 costs after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Barnham Road, Barnham, on May 21, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Danny Greenslade, 21, of Hatherleigh Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing £50 damage to a shirt in Bognor Regis on May 21, 2019; assault by beating in Bognor Regis on May 21, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on May 22, 2019. He must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Keith Moxon, 50, of Saxon Place, Horton Kirby, Dartford, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing a blister pack of physeptone tablets of methadone, a class A drug, in Worthing on January 30, 2019.

Vasile Olaru, 23, of Chandos Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (114mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on May 13, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Joshua Smythe, 19, of Ruskin Road, Broadwater, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on February 14, 2019.

Matt Coughlan, 22, of Russells Close, East Preston, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a knife in North Lane, East Preston, without good reason on December 31, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (6.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in North Lane, East Preston, on December 31, 2018, no separate penalty. He also admitted drug-driving (66ug/l MDMA) in North Lane, East Preston, on December 31, 2018; and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in East Preston on December 31, 2018, no separate penalties. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.