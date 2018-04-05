HM Courts Service: Results list for March 23

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing on March 23.

Oliver Beadon, 52, of Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the wall outside Littlehampton United Church on August 7, 2017.

Jacek Borowicki, 33, of Station Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 4, 2017.

Skye Cartridge, 27, of Tiller Close, Yapton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2017.

Craig Cohen, of Fleet Close, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Beach Road, Littlehampton, on August 24, 2017.

Jonathan Cramer, 28, of New Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the pavement in Arundel Street, Littlehampton, on August 7, 2017.

Mel Diffey, 39, of Newlands Road, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the edge of the road in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on August 10, 2017.

Dennon Irvin, 19, of Wick Street, Wick, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 10, 2017.

Teresa Maloney, 23, of Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2017.

Naruitampetrica Mariuta, 40, of High Street, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it down the drain in Surrey Street, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2017.

Sadie Moth, 46, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 24, 2017.

Kirsti Porter, 19, of Churchill Parade, The Street, Rustington, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 4, 2017.

Michael Robinson, 40, of River Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 2, 2017.

Georgina Rodrigudes, 47, of Queen Street, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it down a drain in Duke Street, Littlehampton, on August 24, 2017.

Lauren Smith, 26, of Marden House, Highfield, Wick, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 14, 2017.

Neil Thompson, 34, of Gloucester Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 10, 2017.

Natasha White, 43, of White Acre, Wick, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 10, 2017.

