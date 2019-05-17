HM Courts Service: Results list for May 10 to 15, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 10 to 15, 2019.

Chloe Jayne, 20, of Griffin Crescent, Wick, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Bognor Regis on March 23, 2019. She was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, after admitting a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on March 23, 2019. She was given three further 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker (two police officers, one custody detention supervisor) by beating in Bognor Regis on January 25, 2019. She must pay £500 compensation after admitting causing £3,500 damage to wooden panelling to the front of an office building at CRS Recruitment Group, Bognor Regis, on January 25, 2019, no separate penalty.

Jonathan Edwards, 31, of North Street, Worthing, was fined £125 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (>800b benzoylecgonine) in Yeoman Road, Worthing, on November 23, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Simon Lawson, 46, of Fosters Close, East Preston, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in East Preston on November 16, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Alexander Sherman, 28, of Dorchester Gardens, Worthing, was fined £84 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on August 5, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ian Bazley, 63, of Marden House, Dial Close, Barnham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 280 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of intentionally exposing himself, intending someone would see it and be caused alarm or distress, in Park Lane, Aldingbourne, on September 17, 2018; admitting two further charges of intentionally exposing himself, intending someone would see it and be caused alarm or distress, in Park Lane, Aldingbourne, between June 1, 2017, and June 30, 2017, and on April 17, 2017; and admitting assault in Park Lane, Aldingbourne, between May 1, 2017, and May 31, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £500 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £825 costs. He must register with police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for five years.

Guiseppe Agosta, 51, of Carlyle House, Bridge Road, Broadwater, was given a community order and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by sending a Facebook friend request in Worthing on April 26, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

James Calladine, 46, of Western Lodge, Cokeham Road, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (96mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Robinson Close, Lancing, on April 27, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Luke Scott-Martin, 34, of Southview Close, Shoreham, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Holmbush off-slip, Shoreham, on April 26, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Olukayode Johnson, 49, of Titchmarsh Court, Oldbrook, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 14, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without insurance on the A27 Fishbourne on December 13, 2018, no separate penalty.

Lee Tucker, 31, of Wilfrid Road, Hove, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence, sending numerous texts and emails, some of which included abusive language, in Worthing between February 17, 2019, and March 2, 2019. He was given an eight-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence at Rustington Retail Park on April 5, 2019. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £300 compensation after admitting damaging a van in Rustington Retail Park on April 5, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge.