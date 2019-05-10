HM Courts Service: Results list for May 2 to 9, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 2 to 9, 2019.

Enea Tanku, 28, of Askwith Road, Rainham, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on October 18, 2018. He must pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £620 costs.

Court news

River Atkinson, 24, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Duncton on July 19, 2018.

Barnaby Roe, 29, of Prior Place, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Duncton on July 19, 2018.

Kim Buckle, 27, of Foundry Road, Yapton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (59ug/l cocaine) in Yapton Lane, Binsted, on December 14, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (618ug/l benzoylecognine) in Yapton Lane, Binsted, on December 14, 2018, no separate penalty.

Sean Clarke, 24, of Newland Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting common assault on an emergency worker at Worthing Custody Centre on April 15, 2019. He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Woodlands Park Sports Field on April 15, 2019, no separate penalty.

Stefan Hriscu, 26, of Shadwells Close, Lancing, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Grinstead Lane, Lancing, on April 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance and admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Paul Weller, 53, of Helyers Green, Wick, was fined £66 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Helyers Green, Wick, on April 14, 2019.

Tristan Mann, 27, of Grand Avenue, Worthing, was fined £160 after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Northampton on October 18, 2018.

Richard Lidbetter, 47, of Guyhurst Spinney, Thakeham, was fined £333 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on April 21, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Sam Radford, 22, of Elgin Road, Portsmouth, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle without consent in East Street, Littlehampton, on April 17, 2019. He was fined £120 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in East Street, Littlehampton, on April 18, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Daniel Robinson, 30, c/o Marine Parade, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £27 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing two bottles of wine worth £9 from The Co-op, Worthing, on April 17, 2019; and stealing wine and beer worth £18 from The Co-op, Worthing, on March 25, 2019. He admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order for stealing rum worth £15 from M&S, Worthing, on February 19, 2019; stealing Amaretto worth £5 from Iceland, Worthing, on February 27, 2019; and breaching a criminal behaviour order by being in South Street, Worthing, when prohibited on March 1, 2019.

David Walder, 48, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay a total of £366 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on September 15, 2018; and damaging a vehicle in Worthing on September 15, 2018.

Ross Humphreys, 27, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention at Yapton level crossing on August 4, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with five points.