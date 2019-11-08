HM Courts Service: Results list for November 1 to 7, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 1 to 7, 2019.

Daniel Martin, 29, of Wick Street, Littlehampton, was fined £50 and must pay £50 costs after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in South Terrace, Littlehampton, on January 11, 2019.

Court news

Richard Knibbs, 36, of First Avenue, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on September 22 and October 6, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours of unpaid work.

acob Guile, 26, of Tristram Close, Sompting, was fined £50 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting drug-driving (61ug/l cocaine) in Seaside Road, Lancing, on April 10, 2019. He was fined £50 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Seaside Road, Lancing, on April 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He admitted possessing one gram of cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on April 10, 2019, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on July 15, 19 and 24, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours of unpaid work, making a total of 90 hours.

Jason Smith, 51, of Elizabeth Place, Lancing, was fined £400 and must pay £60 costs after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, by failing to attend office appointments on July 10 and September 4, 2019, and failing to attend a group session on July 12, 2019.

Barry James, 53, of Willow Close, Storrington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (105mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Swan Bridge Emporium, Swan Bridge, Pulborough. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months.

JTerry Pulitano, 35, of Rossiter Road, Lancing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, racially aggravated, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Lancing on April 16, 2019. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, religiously aggravated, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Lancing on April 16, 2019. He given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, racially aggravated, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Lancing on April 16, 2019. He given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting drink-driving (206mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Rossiter Road, Lancing, on April 16, 2019. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Lancing on April 16, 2019. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on August 25 and September 1, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional 16 hours of unpaid work.

Aaron Spark, 34, of Sylvan Road, Sompting, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on September 15 and October 6, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours of unpaid work.