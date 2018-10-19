HM Courts Service: Results list for October 12 to 18, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 12 to 18, 2018.

Sabina Dobrzanska, 27, of Lychpole Walk, Goring, was fined £96 and must pay £135 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a Statutory Off-Road Notification declaration by using a vehicle in Shakespeare Road, Worthing, on August 15, 2017.

Graham Keeley, 37, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 7am daily, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on September 19, 2018; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on September 19, 2018; stealing alcohol worth £4.59 from The Co-op, Worthing, on September 25, 2018; and assault by beating in Worthing on September 25, 2018. He must pay £50 compensation for the second assault, £85 victim surcharge.

Brigitte Walton, 43, of Beach Crescent, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Worthing Road, East Preston, on November 2, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Andrew Barritt, 38, of Egan Way, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provide the immediate use of unlawful violence in Angmering on March 7, 2018. He must pay a total of £1,000 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points after he admitted driving without due care and attention in Littlehampton Road, Angmering, on March 7, 2018, no separate penalty.

Charlie Hannett, 36, of Connaught Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stalking, amounting to harassment, by visiting a property a number of times when specifically told not to, in Yapton on September 17, 2018; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress; and intentionally damaging a vehicle in Yapton on September 8, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

David Cook, 63, of The Poplars, Ferring, was fined £53 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on November 28, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Georgia Lavergne, 21, of North Road, Lancing, was given a community order with 20-day curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6am daily, after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to keep in touch with her supervisor, missing appointments on January 16, 2018, and September 26, 2018. She must pay £60 costs.

Amanda Staley, 53, of Hole Street, Wiston, was fined £153 and must pay £100 costs after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Steyning on March 9, 2018. She was also fined £153 and must pay £100 costs, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Steyning on March 9, 2018.

Lyne Tack, 66, of Muirfield Close, Worthing, was fined £140 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Beechwood Avenue, Worthing, on September 30, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Tiffany Lethby, 28, of Chippers Close, Worthing, was fined £105 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (31mg/l cocaine) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on June 9, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also fined £50 after admitting driving without insurance.

Sharon Meredith, 54, of Milford Court, Brighton Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay a total of £138.56 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing items worth £38.56 from Tesco, Worthing, on September 14, 2018; and two charges of common assault in Worthing on September 14, 2018.

Alec Howlett, 49, of Angmering Park, Angmering, was fined £475 and must pay £47 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Chichester on July 19, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also fined £150 after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable in Littlehampton on July 19, 2018.

Craig Richardson, 43, of Frandor Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £536 and must pay £53 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on December 29, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sinead Woods, 37, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on November 16, 2017.

