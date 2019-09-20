HM Courts Service: Results list for September 13 to 19, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 13 to 19, 2019.

Gary Kirby, 25, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on June 25, 2019; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on June 25, 2019; and two charges of resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Worthing on June 25, 2019.

Court news

James Parsons, 38, of Onslow Court, Brighton Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on August 27, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Hans Passauer, 52, of Easons Green, Framfield, was fined £480 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath when required at Worthing Custody Centre on August 28, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Ellie Brazil, 20, of Eastfield House, Selden Road, Worthing, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on May 21, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Coulson, 36, of Ham Road, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £19.17 vehicle excise back duty, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Cove Road, Rustington, on February 20, 2019.

Anthony Wright, 74, of Seaview Court, Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on September 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lisa Belmont, 39, of Heron Court, Victoria Road, Worthing, was fined £30 after admitting failing to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison.

Bruce Dewey, 39, c/o Mendip Crescent, Worthing, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for drug rehabilitation appointments on August 16 and 19, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Edward Elsden-Smith, 23, of Offington Lane, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the curfew.

Natalie Walls, 36, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing a motor vehicle, a VW Golf, in Tarring on July 7, 2019. She admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £45 costs, and her driving record was endorsed with six points. She also admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on July 4 and 12, 2019. She was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for stealing Clarins beauty products worth £580 from Boots, Worthing, on January 31, 2019; stealing Clarins beauty products worth £452 from Boots, Worthing, on February 25, 2019; and stealing meat and groceries worth £77 from The Co-op, Goring, on January 13, 2019.

Craig Wallace, 27, of Buci Crescent, Shoreham, was given a community order and must carry out 125 hours’ unpaid work after admitting making a telephone call conveying a threat, which the court found to be racially aggravated, to cause distress or anxiety in Shoreham on August 1, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £120 costs and was also given a restraining order.

John Winrow, 26, of St John’s Road, Kettering, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment by sending messages and visiting the victim’s home address in Worthing between April 9, 2019, and May 18, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and was also given a restraining order.

Daniel Frostick, 40, of Viceroy Lodge, Kingsway, Hove, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on February 23, 2019. He was given two 16-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for two years, after admitting two further charges of assault by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on February 23, 2019. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting being drunk in High Street, Littlehampton, a place from which he was prohibited, on February 23, 2019. He was given an 18-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in Warwick Street, Worthing, a place from which he was prohibited, on August 5, 2019. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in Church Road, Hove, a place from which he was prohibited, on July 12, 2019. He was given an 18-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting harassment without violence in Newhaven, phoning twice and sending 17 texts in two hours on October 17, 2018, and phoning on October 18, 2018. He admitted stealing pork scratchings from Savers, Littlehampton, on February 23, 2019, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a one-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, for threatening a police officer that he would damage a door in Westergate on October 27, 2018, intending him to fear the threat would be carried out. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £200 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Lee Wimbleton, 48, of Windsor Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting dishonestly receiving stolen goods, two wrist watches, in Worthing between August 5 and 10, 2018; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 28, 2019. He must pay £40 compensation, £40 costs.

Andrew Machniewski, 62, of York Road, Littlehampton, was fined £224 and must pay £40.84 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Littlehampton on April 11, 2018. He was fined £224 and must pay £60 vehicle excise back duty after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Cornwall Road, Littlehampton, on February 20, 2018.

James Martin, 33, of Riverbank, Shoreham, was fined £213 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on January 19, 2019. He was fined £320 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Kingsway, Hove, on December 4, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with a total of ten points.

Daniel Hughes, 37, of The Meadway, Shoreham, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Crawley on December 18, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points.