HM Courts Service: Results list for September 20 to 25, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 20 to 25, 2019.

Robert Cripps, 35, of Goodhew Close, Yapton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Chichester on November 30, 2018.

Court news

Susan Glenn, 55, of Manor Parade, Salvington Road, Worthing, was fined £26 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on August 30, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jason Bedbrough, 46, of Selden Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on September 5, 2019.

Jamie Burgess, 19, of Bluebell Drive, Littlehampton, was fined £380 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (136ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton, on April 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Kieran Kennedy, 23, of Montpelier Place, Brighton, was given a community order with Horizon programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting three charges of recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification, knowing they did not consent, in Worthing between March 31, 2018, and May 1, 2018; and three offences under the Computer Misuse Act in Worthing between January 1 and 31, 2018. A sexual harm prevention order was made for five years and he must pay a total of £600 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He was also given a restraining order.

Ashley Hearne, 25, of Abbey Road, Sompting, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend an office appointment in a fit state to be interviewed on July 2, 2019, and failing to attend an office appointment on August 21, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional five days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Trey Martins, 22, of Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend office appointments on August 13 and 23, 2019.

Victor Araujo, 60, of Eastern Sands Caravan Park, Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £482 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (135mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Long Furlong, Clapham, on June 1, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Jorden Gregg, 28, of New Road, Durrington, was fined £230 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach, on September 8, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.