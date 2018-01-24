Immigration officers and police ‘visit several businesses’

Immigration officers and police have today launched an operation in Adur and Worthing, visiting several businesses.

At around 11am, police cars and immigration enforcement vans were seen parked in Rowlands Road, leading to speculation about what was happening.

Police and immigration enforcement vehicles down Rowlands Road in Worthing. Picture: Cody Saunders-Doyle

At around 2.45pm, PCSO Foster from Adur and Worthing Police posted on Facebook, saying: “Adur & Worthing Prevention team and Immigration officers joined forces today to visit several businesses in Adur and Worthing. There will be a full press release in due course.”

A Home Office spokesman said they could not comment while an operation was still ongoing.